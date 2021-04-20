Mombo Camp Botswana

Photo courtesy of Wilderness Safaris

Mombo Camp Why we love it: A rebuilt legend in a prime game-viewing spot



The Highlights:

- Recently redone lodge and tents

- A commitment to conservation (especially of rhinos)

- Gourmet meals made with sustainable ingredients



The Review:

Almost smack in the center of Botswana, in the lush Okavango River region, Mombo is a safari-camp favorite that—after a complete re-build in 2018—has emerged better than ever. The nine large, luxury tents are now swathed in high-end furnishings and design touches, but in a way that still meshes with the natural surroundings. Each tent features indoor and outdoor living space (and showers), a private plunge pool, luxe linens, and a large bathroom with a freestanding copper tub. Select tents can also accommodate families.



What you won’t find here is Wi-Fi, but you can get spa treatments in your tent, and work out in the larger lodge pool or the small gym that overlooks the bush. You might need the exercise after all the gourmet food, which is beautifully presented and full of sustainably sourced ingredients. Being green is central to the camp’s philosophy, both in its operation (guests can take a back-of-the-house tour to learn more about these efforts, including the use of solar panels) and its programming. Among the latter is a rhino initiative that has led to the successful re-introduction of both black and white rhino to Botswana. One thing that hasn’t changed with the re-build: the camp’s ideal location in an area rich with plains game and predators—so be ready for lots of great wildlife viewing.