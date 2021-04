Mombacho Mombacho, Nicaragua

A hike in the cloud forest After many hot days in Nicaragua, it was a relief to get up into the cloud forest on the Mombacho volcano. We did a short hike that took us past lots of cool plants and fumeroles where you could feel the steam coming out of the mountain. We even timed it right to see some wildflowers blooming, and had views for miles. There's a coffee plantation halfway up the mountain, so you can stop and get a little jolt of caffeine to get you rolling on your hike.