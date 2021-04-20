Mokara Hotel & Spa 212 West Crockett Street

Photo courtesy of Mokara Hotel & Spa

Mokara Hotel & Spa After a day strolling the River Walk or exploring downtown, retreat to the warm opulence of this riverside hotel, which has been nationally recognized for its restaurant and spa. The heart of the property is the 19th-century L. Frank Saddlery Building, where 99 rooms and suites feature high ceilings, rich woods, and marble accents as well as soft leather furnishings, luxury linens, and Jacuzzi tubs. Take in downtown views from the heated outdoor pool or the adjacent Rooftop Café, which serves a menu of lunch staples, desserts, and cocktails. Down in the AAA Four Diamond Ostra restaurant, water vistas serve as the backdrop for sustainably sourced seafood and an award-winning selection of wine and tequila. The jewel in the crown: a 17,000 square-foot, 18-room spa, featuring cushy relaxation lounges, a glass waterfall, and a full menu of face, body, nail, and hair services.