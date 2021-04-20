Mokara Hotel & Spa
212 West Crockett Street
| +1 210-396-5800
Photo courtesy of Mokara Hotel & Spa
Mokara Hotel & SpaAfter a day strolling the River Walk or exploring downtown, retreat to the warm opulence of this riverside hotel, which has been nationally recognized for its restaurant and spa. The heart of the property is the 19th-century L. Frank Saddlery Building, where 99 rooms and suites feature high ceilings, rich woods, and marble accents as well as soft leather furnishings, luxury linens, and Jacuzzi tubs. Take in downtown views from the heated outdoor pool or the adjacent Rooftop Café, which serves a menu of lunch staples, desserts, and cocktails. Down in the AAA Four Diamond Ostra restaurant, water vistas serve as the backdrop for sustainably sourced seafood and an award-winning selection of wine and tequila. The jewel in the crown: a 17,000 square-foot, 18-room spa, featuring cushy relaxation lounges, a glass waterfall, and a full menu of face, body, nail, and hair services.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 3 years ago
Mokara Spa
The menu of services at San Antonio’s Mokara Spa is wide ranging. You can have green caviar, pearl protein, and sea silk gently slathered on your face as part of the Caviar Facial, or get your feet scrubbed and rubbed during the River Walk Foot Fix. A sure bet, however, is the signature massage, a 75-minute experience that incorporates aromatherapy, as well as hot and cold stones. After your treatment, block off some time to explore the rest of the 17,000-square-foot spa, which features lounges, whirlpools, steam rooms, saunas, and a rooftop café with stunning views of the city.