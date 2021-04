Mojito Cafe 227 Mediterranean Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451, USA

The Caribbean in a Glass When you're ready to tear yourself away from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, head a couple blocks inland to Mojito Cafe. This tiny jewelbox of a restaurant takes you to the Caribbean the moment you walk through the door. They serve authentic Puerto Rican cuisine and a variety of flavors of their namesake drink, the mojito (the mango one is my favorite). I make sure to dine here several times each summer.