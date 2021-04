Restored Hotels, Azores, Portugal

Stay in one of the historic properties that have been converted into bed-and-breakfasts on the islands. Options include Moinho de Pedra (shown), a stone windmill on Graciosa Island, and Pico do Refúgio, a 400-year-old mansion in the shadow of Mount Pico. casasacorianas.com This appeared in the March/April 2011 issue.