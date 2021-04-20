Moga Izakaya & Sushi
shop 2/146 Baroona Rd, Rosalie QLD 4064, Australia
| +61 7 3367 2808
Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm
The most sophisticated sushi in BrisbaneIn Brisbane we love sushi, but 99% of the time sushi trains are bare bones institutions, if you know what I mean. Moga in Rosalie village (down the hill from the main drag in Paddington) is a welcome change, instantly winning the hearts of locals with fabulous food and stylish design that takes inspiration from historical eateries in Kyoto with timber-panelled warm and the warm glow of ambient lighting.
Gather around the edge of the train or grab a group of friends and slide into the booths and dig in. The staff are really attentive - I don't think my water glass was less than ⅓ full even once. The food is presented beautifully and the train has a wide variety of small places in the style of Japan's casual, Izakaya-style dining (tapas). It's sophisticated enough to take your family or friends out for a nice lunch (ie. my graduation lunch) and you can order larger dishes off the menu.
Unlike most sushi places, they are licensed and offer a diverse range of Japanese craft beers, sake and Japanese-inspired cocktails- don't go past the lychee cocktail, my absolute favourite.
Out the front is a beautiful open-air dining area, set under a Japanese-style timber frame, which really takes Moga from being your local sushi joint to a fabulous Japanese restaurant.