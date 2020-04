Moe's Books 2476 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley, CA 94704, USA

Moe's Books This four-floor bookstore in the heart of Berkeley is a popular go-to for used books. The walls of the bottom floor are lined with half-priced titles in good condition. The middle two floors house fiction and heavily academic nonfiction (it’s down the street from UC Berkeley, after all), but the real treasure lives on the top floor, where delicate, antique tomes are available for your browsing.