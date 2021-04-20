Where are you going?
Moderna Museet

Exercisplan 4, 111 49 Stockholm, Sweden
Website
| +46 8 520 235 00
Moderna Museet Stockholm Sweden

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue, Fri 10am - 8pm
Wed, Thur 10am - 6pm

New York has MoMA, Stockholm has the Moderna. It’s in a prime location on Skeppsholmen, a small island that is in the heart of the city but reached across a wooden bridge, and that feels like it is a world away from the bustle of downtown. Outside the museum there’s a small sculpture area, with works by Alexander Calder and others. Even if you’re not interested in the collection at Moderna, the café enjoys harbor views that are stunning enough to rival any masterpiece, and it’s well worth making a reservation for the all-you-can eat weekend brunch. The most famous piece in the collection is the sculpture Monogram, a goat in a tire by Robert Rauschenberg.
By Stephen Whitlock , AFAR Local Expert

