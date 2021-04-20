Modern Times Flavordome
3000 Upas St, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
| +1 619-269-5222
Photo courtesy of Modern Times
Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Wed 12pm - 10pm
Thur 12:30pm - 10pm
Fri 12pm - 12am
Sat 11am - 12am
With its VHS-decked bar and mural made from floppy disks, this North Park tasting room stirs up serious ’90s nostalgia. Thankfully, the beers are more contemporary than the decor. Borrowing its moniker from a utopian community founded on Long Island in 1850, the brewery names most of its beers after experimental societies and mythological paradises. Try well-balanced offerings like the Lomaland saison and the hoppy Blazing World amber, or opt for signature seasonal brews like the Citra-hops-based Booming Rollers IPA.