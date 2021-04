Mocha Cafe KL Walawalkar Marg

Get a Mocha at Mocha When you feel parched, or need a time out, Cafe Mocha is a good bet.



It serves a number of refreshments: coffee, teas, smoothies, shakes, fruit and vegetable juices, and concoctions with chocolate. Drinks can be paired with pastry (very generous portions), or rolls and sandwiches, platters, and more.



Find a cosy corner and sink into the bright armchairs.