Mobile Arsenal China, Tianjin Shi, Heping Qu, Jin Jie, 和平路230号 邮政编码: 300020

Give Your Cellphone a Local Makeover There are more mobile phones in Asia than any other continent, and locals (especially young people) are crazy for customization. Even if you're not a huge fan of decorating your mobile, it's worth a visit to Mobile Arsenal, which will amaze you with the wide range of decorative products on offer—everything from creative phone cases and pouches to shiny pink beaded “Hello Kitty” cases, to customized shells with your name emblazoned, and more. Any kind of cellphone accessory you can (or can't!) think of, you'll find it here.



