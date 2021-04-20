Where are you going?
Mobile Arsenal

Give Your Cellphone a Local Makeover Tianjin China

There are more mobile phones in Asia than any other continent, and locals (especially young people) are crazy for customization. Even if you're not a huge fan of decorating your mobile, it's worth a visit to Mobile Arsenal, which will amaze you with the wide range of decorative products on offer—everything from creative phone cases and pouches to shiny pink beaded “Hello Kitty” cases, to customized shells with your name emblazoned, and more. Any kind of cellphone accessory you can (or can't!) think of, you'll find it here.

