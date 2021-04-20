Mo & Rose at Soekershof

Cape Winelands Secret Garden & Wine Bistro
The Cape Winelands are far more extensive than many imagine. Well worth the journey is ‘Route 62’ from Cape Town
to the Garden Route, and a convenient new stop on this scenic route is ‘Mo & Rose’ a stylish new boutique guest house and wine bistro, established on an historic farm, totally transformed by the innovative and well travelled new owners. Situated between the towns of Robertson and Montagu in the Western Cape, alongside the internationally renowned Sheilam Cactus, Succulent and Cycad Garden, ‘Mo & Jo’ offers an inviting seasonal menu of South African cuisine with a European twist and daily specials using local produce. A skilled chef and sommelier in a relaxed setting for both indoor and outdoor dining. Accommodation is air conditioned for Summer days, and en suite bedrooms have private patios with enchanting garden and magical mountain views.