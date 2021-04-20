Where are you going?
Mkuru Camel Camp

Unnamed Road
Website
Mkuru Camel Safaris Arumeru Tanzania

Mkuru Camel Safaris

What better way to get really close to Zebra and Giraffes, or to track an Elephant, and support the local Maasai community. How they came upon these camels is a rather long story whereby the original owner of the camels fled the country during the early 1990’s for tax purposes, leaving the herd behind. This company, backed by the Tanzania Tourist Board, provides a development fee to the local community to improve living conditions.

The Mkuru Camel Group consists of 16 Maasai guides, offering guided camel treks (either riding the camel or walking) lasting up to a week around Kilimanjaro, Ngorongoro Crater and Lake Natron amongst others. The camels carry the food, refreshments and provisions for the mobile tented camp which has hot water, toilets, showers, a dining room and resting area.
By Kerry John-Davis , AFAR Contributor

