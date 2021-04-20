Miznon Restaurant

Miznon
The next time you head to Rue des Rosiers in Paris
, rather than joining the hordes and standing in line for a falafel, pop into Miznon on Rue des Écouffes for a slightly more gourmet take on Israeli street food. The restaurant, owned by four brothers, is by no means fancy—there will probably be American rap music blaring and you order at the counter—but the food is delicious and includes fluffy pitas filled with lamb meatballs and plates of ratatouille. The big standouts here are the veggies, like the whole head of roasted cauliflower that you can eat with a spoon, and a blistered sweet potato that comes completely charred on the outside but is sweet and fleshy on the inside. For meat lovers and Francophiles, there’s also a beef bourguignon pita.