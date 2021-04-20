Mizer's
Woodlands Road, Saint Peter, s, Woodlands Rd, St Peter's, Montserrat
| +1 664-496-1842
Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm
Get Beat Down by Bush RumBush rum is the perfect storm of many West Indian traditions.
First, you have the bush. A little arrowroot for this, a little “love vine” for that.
Then, of course, you’ve got the rum. In this case, Wray & Nephew’s overproof rum. (126-proof or 63% alcohol by volume!)
Put those two together, mix in some family pride in having a better recipe than your neighbor, throw in a dash of the mysterious for no one wanting to reveal their unique methods, let that sit for entirely too long and you’ve got a recipe for an adventurous night on the town in Montserrat.
