Mizer's

Woodlands Road, Saint Peter, s, Woodlands Rd, St Peter's, Montserrat
Website
| +1 664-496-1842
Get Beat Down by Bush Rum Saint Peter's Montserrat

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 6pm

Get Beat Down by Bush Rum

Bush rum is the perfect storm of many West Indian traditions.

First, you have the bush. A little arrowroot for this, a little “love vine” for that.

Then, of course, you’ve got the rum. In this case, Wray & Nephew’s overproof rum. (126-proof or 63% alcohol by volume!)

Put those two together, mix in some family pride in having a better recipe than your neighbor, throw in a dash of the mysterious for no one wanting to reveal their unique methods, let that sit for entirely too long and you’ve got a recipe for an adventurous night on the town in Montserrat.

For the whole story on my experience click below.
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

