Learning the Way of Tea
During a visit to Kamakura (about 50 km south of Tokyo
, about an hour by rail), we spent an hour or so at the Miyamoto Kimono Shop (1-8-20 O-machi, Kamakura City). In one of the back rooms, this young man was being taught chado ("the way of tea"). The tea ceremony embodies the ideals of harmony (wa), respect (kei), purity (sei), and tranquility (jaku). Patrons of Miyamoto can not only shop for beautiful fabrics and buy or rent kimonos, but also participate in chado. Afterward, walk beneath cherry tree canopies through the center of town to the historic Shinto shrine Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gū.