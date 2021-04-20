Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Miyamoto Kimono Shop

1-chōme-8-20 Ōmachi, Kamakura, Kanagawa 248-0007, Japan
+81 467-22-0602
Learning the Way of Tea Kamakura Japan

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Learning the Way of Tea

During a visit to Kamakura (about 50 km south of Tokyo, about an hour by rail), we spent an hour or so at the Miyamoto Kimono Shop (1-8-20 O-machi, Kamakura City). In one of the back rooms, this young man was being taught chado ("the way of tea"). The tea ceremony embodies the ideals of harmony (wa), respect (kei), purity (sei), and tranquility (jaku). Patrons of Miyamoto can not only shop for beautiful fabrics and buy or rent kimonos, but also participate in chado. Afterward, walk beneath cherry tree canopies through the center of town to the historic Shinto shrine Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gū.
By Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30