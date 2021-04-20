Mitre Peak Cruises

The Road to Milford Sound

My husband & I were lucky to have the opportunity to travel around New Zealand for several weeks. Of course, Milford Sound was one of the "must sees" on our list. We booked a day tour with a local operator called Trips and Tramps. Unfortunately, the night before our tour, it snowed, and the road to the Sound was closed to all traffic. But our tour guide was confident that the road would be cleared in time for us to travel from Te Anau to the boat that would take us through the Sound. So we departed as scheduled and, sure enough, we were allowed through the barricades. It continued to snow as we made our way along the winding roads, occasionally sliding a bit in the icy spots. Our guide kept us safe and entertained us with facts & fiction over the several hours drive. We also stopped for some short hikes to see waterfalls and beautiful valley views like the one in this photo. Not many people were willing to make the trip to the Sound that day, so we pretty much had it to ourselves. It was cold but so beautiful and well worth the effort to get there!