Mytilini, an Upbeat, Student-Driven Town Mitilini Greece

Lesvos isn't typically on a traveler's list, but the large island is worth visiting for its traditional lifestyle and year-round busy towns. Mytilini is the capital, and is largely driven by its busy student population. The restaurants and cafes along the waterfront are always teeming with young adults gathering for frappes and backgammon. A stroll along the harbor at dusk will lend you some beautiful views, especially of the Church of St. Theraponta all lit up in its glory.

Explore the Old Market and the fortress, and hit up some of the nightlife. BARRIO Cafe and Mousiko Kafenio are two notable destinations.
By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

