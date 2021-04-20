Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Missoula

Missoula, MT, USA
Website
Southwest Montana: Big Sky and Beyond Missoula Montana United States

Southwest Montana: Big Sky and Beyond

Home to ranchers, skiers, hunters, and hippies, Missoula, Montana, is like a Pacific Northwest town set amongst the Rockies. The surrounding region, with Glacier National Park to the north and the Bitterroot Valley to the south, pulls in swarms of summer visitors. Winter brings a more discerning crowd: people who can slap on a swimsuit in 10-degree weather to dip into hot springs, and travelers who appreciate the stillness of snow-covered peaks but who want to stay within reach of the city’s vibrant arts scene.

This appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
By Chris Woolston , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30