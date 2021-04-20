Missoula
Missoula, MT, USA
Photo by Dennis Roth
Southwest Montana: Big Sky and BeyondHome to ranchers, skiers, hunters, and hippies, Missoula, Montana, is like a Pacific Northwest town set amongst the Rockies. The surrounding region, with Glacier National Park to the north and the Bitterroot Valley to the south, pulls in swarms of summer visitors. Winter brings a more discerning crowd: people who can slap on a swimsuit in 10-degree weather to dip into hot springs, and travelers who appreciate the stillness of snow-covered peaks but who want to stay within reach of the city’s vibrant arts scene.
This appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.