Mission Hill Family Estate

Learning to Cook in Wine Country: Canada's Best Winery

From the architecture of the bowed archway to the singing bell tower and the spectacular view from the loggia you would think you were standing on European soil. But this is Canada and one of Canada's best wineries with a one of a kind restaurant that works to pair the food with Mission Hill's award winning wines.



In this case, a month before the Terrace restaurant opens (beginning of May - beginning of October), I was there for the final Professional Series culinary course of the season.



The winery, from winter to spring, is hardly devoid of a pulse as they host culinary courses, fine dinning private dinners and wine tours through their cellar within an extinct volcano.



Chef Matt Batey, CCC, is your teacher, host, storyteller and tour guide for the evening. Chef Batey teaches guests to cook a three course meal from 1-5pm when guests then proceed to take a break from the kitchen and tour the cellar with a glass of Riesling at hand.

After the tour the guests then return to the kitchen where they plate their results for themselves and any invited guests. During each course Chef Batey then proceeds to describe the narrative upon your plate, the terroir that spawned the grapes within your glass and the personal history of the proprietor who conceived the very winery, down to the last detail, you sit within.



