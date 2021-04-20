Where are you going?
San Francisco is a city of micro-climates, which means that the weather changes from neighborhood to neighborhood and fog is always a possibility, especially in the westernmost neighborhoods. Spring and fall offer sunshine and warmer temperatures; summer is more foggy and windy. San Francisco International Airport is about 20 miles from downtown by car. BART trains run regularly to the city center; taxis and shuttles are available. Most attractions are accessible by buses or trains for $2 each way.

By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

Amalia Nita
almost 7 years ago

Mission Dolores

Mission Dolores was the sixth mission of El Camino Real and is the oldest building in San Francisco. It's here that the spirit of the Franciscan monks still live on along with Californian history. Now in the center of the city, the Mission is there for you to see, learn, explore, and discover a feeling of deep peace. From Market and Powell take the J streetcar, get out at 16th. Walk on 16th Street till you meet the palm trees of Dolores Street.

