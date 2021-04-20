Mission Dolores

Mission Dolores was the sixth mission of El Camino Real and is the oldest building in San Francisco. It's here that the spirit of the Franciscan monks still live on along with Californian history. Now in the center of the city, the Mission is there for you to see, learn, explore, and discover a feeling of deep peace. From Market and Powell take the J streetcar, get out at 16th. Walk on 16th Street till you meet the palm trees of Dolores Street.



