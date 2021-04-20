Mission District
Mission District, San Francisco, CA, USA
Photo courtesy of Explore San Francisco
Explore the Mission with Explore San Francisco Mission Walking ToursIf you and your friends are looking to eat a little food in the Mission, do a little shopping, and learn a lot about the neighborhood you’re in, both past and present, then take one of Explore San Francisco’s Mission walking tours.
These fun, casual walking tours last a couple hours and are led by long-time Mission residents who know their neighborhood better than anyone.
If you’re looking for a general tour, take the “Explore the Mission” walking tour; you’ll see everything from the fire hydrant that saved this part of the city during the 1906 earthquake and fire to Mark Zuckerberg’s $10 million home, the Clarion Alley murals to shopping on Valencia Street, and the Dandelion Chocolate factory to the Mexican restaurant that invented the burrito. You’ll get a look at the Mission from the time of the Ohlone Indians to the current dot com boom.
Explore the Mission tours are every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and begin at 11 am. The cost is $69 per person, but reserve online in advance and you’ll get it for $40. Call 405-514-3636 to learn more or visit their website.
almost 7 years ago
Street Art at The Mission District
The Mission District is a neighborhood in San Francisco well known for it's Latin vibes and mix of resident cultures.
Observing the street art that decorates public walls and the facade of private houses is one of the most visually interesting ways to get to know the local population.
The art shared particularly around Balmy Street and Clarion Alley focuses on political topics, land and race issues and freedom of expression.
A visit to San Francisco might not be complete without roaming around the Mission District. This is where cultures come to mix and the street art displayed is a colorful proof of that.
almost 7 years ago
The Mission
tour of the mission district. San Francisco.
almost 7 years ago
No Loitering
in an alley off mission st
almost 7 years ago
Among the yellow aliens
free art gallery down Clarion alley
almost 7 years ago
Mission Architecture
murals everywhere or anywhere
over 6 years ago
Mission street food tour in San Francisco
You must take this food tour in the Mission district of San Francisco hungry. They will feed you very well touring the amazing restaurants, hole in the wall eateries and fun foodie spots in this amazing food focused tour of the Mission district.
