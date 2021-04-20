Mission District Mission District, San Francisco, CA, USA

Photo courtesy of Explore San Francisco

Explore the Mission with Explore San Francisco Mission Walking Tours If you and your friends are looking to eat a little food in the Mission, do a little shopping, and learn a lot about the neighborhood you’re in, both past and present, then take one of Explore San Francisco’s Mission walking tours.



These fun, casual walking tours last a couple hours and are led by long-time Mission residents who know their neighborhood better than anyone.



If you’re looking for a general tour, take the “Explore the Mission” walking tour; you’ll see everything from the fire hydrant that saved this part of the city during the 1906 earthquake and fire to Mark Zuckerberg’s $10 million home, the Clarion Alley murals to shopping on Valencia Street, and the Dandelion Chocolate factory to the Mexican restaurant that invented the burrito. You’ll get a look at the Mission from the time of the Ohlone Indians to the current dot com boom.



Explore the Mission tours are every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and begin at 11 am. The cost is $69 per person, but reserve online in advance and you’ll get it for $40. Call 405-514-3636 to learn more or visit their website.





