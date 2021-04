Murals, murals, murals

There are plenty of murals in San Francisco 's Mission district. Don't limit yourself to a few well traveled places but wander the side streets to find lesser known murals. Balmy Alley is the most well known location but I prefer the murals on Cypress street. The Women's Building on 18th street is also one to see. Take the time to look at shop windows which are often inventive and full of local pride. Go Giants!