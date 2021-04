Cheese Lovers Unite!

While wandering around San Francisco 's vibrant Mission district I came upon a small restaurant called Mission Cheese which celebrates artisan American cheeses. I ordered the gruyere and salami sandwich with a nice spicy mustard and crunchy cornichons -- delicious! The mac 'n cheese at the next table looked yummy. There's a charcuterie menu if you want something lighter. Wine and beer selections as well. Nice neighborhood place to kick back after exploring local shops and the famous Mission murals.