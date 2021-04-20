Where are you going?
Mission Bay Sportcenter

1441 Quivira Road
Website
| +1 619-221-9264
Fly a jetpack over Mission Bay San Diego California United States

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm

Fly a jetpack over Mission Bay

The jet pack is really cool! You have to watch a little 10 minute video, get suited up and you're ready to go. You don't really fly the thing, you just keep it steady and learn how to maneuver it. The throttle is controlled by a trained jetpack employee who speaks to you via headphones to give instruction on what to do.

The jets themselves are powered by seawater sucked up from the bay and then forced out the engines creating a thruster effect.

Needless to say, it's a very cool way to experience the water here in San Diego!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

