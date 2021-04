Go on a Misison

Mission Bay Café happens to be in one of Auckland 's prettiest suburbs, a bonus for locals and a nice treat for you. They're located on the main road just under the movie theatre so there's no reason why you couldn't watch the latest release after watching the world go by. The café is a regular award-winner partly due, I think, to its very tempting range of slices and cakes that cry out to be eaten. Who am I to deny them? [Photo: thecakesofauckland]