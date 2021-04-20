Meet Miss Chu
Owned by Nahji Chu, who with her family was one of the first Vietnamese/Laotian refugees in Australia
, MissChu is a Vietnamese fast food chain with hawker-style "tuckshops" in Sydney, Melbourne, and now even London
. Eat in, order take-away, or get food delivered to your home or office via electric bicycle. Menus resemble the school food ordering forms that Chu (also known as the "Queen of Rice Paper Rolls") remembers as a kid and include a variety of steamed dumplings, vermicelli salads, and the famous rice paper rolls as well as pecking duck pancakes and deep fried spring rolls (pictured).