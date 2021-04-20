Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Miss Shirley's Cafe

1 Park Place
Website
| +1 410-268-5171
Brunch at Miss Shirley's Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7:30am - 3:30pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 3pm

Brunch at Miss Shirley's

If French toast made with Challah bread dipped in an almond-scented egg mix, stuffed with coconut cream cheese and flaked coconut, garnished with diced strawberries, and dusted off with cinnamon and powdered sugar isn't enough to entice you into Miss Shirley's Cafe for brunch, maybe its Maryland crab cake topped Egg Benedict or a slew of other breakfast spreads using local Chesapeake Bay ingredients on its extensive menu might pull you in.

Miss Shirley's Cafe has been a local favorite for decades and you might want to stop in for brunch to see why.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points