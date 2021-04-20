Miss Shirley's Cafe
1 Park Place
| +1 410-268-5171
Photo courtesy of Miss Shirley's Cafe
Sat, Sun 7:30am - 3:30pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 3pm
Brunch at Miss Shirley'sIf French toast made with Challah bread dipped in an almond-scented egg mix, stuffed with coconut cream cheese and flaked coconut, garnished with diced strawberries, and dusted off with cinnamon and powdered sugar isn't enough to entice you into Miss Shirley's Cafe for brunch, maybe its Maryland crab cake topped Egg Benedict or a slew of other breakfast spreads using local Chesapeake Bay ingredients on its extensive menu might pull you in.
Miss Shirley's Cafe has been a local favorite for decades and you might want to stop in for brunch to see why.