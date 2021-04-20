Misha's
102 S Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
| +1 703-548-4089
More info
Sun 6:30am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 6am - 8pm
A Lazy Morning Cup of BrewI swear you get a waft of the smell of freshly brewed coffee well before you reach the front door to Misha’s. It’s the perfect advertisement for this small, local coffeehouse.
Step inside the front door and enter into a quirky yet very charming and welcoming space of three rooms. There are paintings and photos and flyers posted up everywhere. There’s even a vintage refrigerator covered with magnets and a menu “written” using magnetic refrigerator letters!
The center room is the serving counter. Take a few seconds to check out the large glass jars containing whole beans, which you can either buy by the pound or have a have coffee made for you. I usually just get a brew of the coffee of the day. There are the usual breakfast muffins and pastries if you need something sweet to go with your cup of joe.
The bright red room on the left has small tables. More often than not, the room is already packed with patrons, most of whom are regulars. If you are lucky to find yourself a seat here, you will be guaranteed lively conversation!
The room on the right is painted bright blue and in the center is a bright yellow communal table. The table shares the room with the coffee roaster and large jute bags filled with beans waiting to be roasted. You're most likely to find me in this room until my cup is done and I’m ready to get started on the rest of my day!