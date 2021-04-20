Where are you going?
Miscellania Antiques

971 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, USA
| +1 847-465-0918
"Look for the old water pump," is what I was told. What does that even mean? As I came upon Miscellania Antiques, I finally understood. Tucked away in what looks like an old school house (with an old water pump in front, of course) is an antique adventure that awaits you. You'll find all sorts of treasures ranging from old bureaus, to well-worn suitcases to mirrors that have withstood the test of time. Chat with the owner and he'll help you in your quest to find just the right item to make your day, or your collection, complete.

By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

