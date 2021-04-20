Where are you going?
Miramas le Vieux, 13140 Miramas

Miramas le Vieux, 13140 Miramas, France
first afternoon in Provence, biking around Miramas-le-Vieux Miramas France

first afternoon in Provence, biking around Miramas-le-Vieux

My first day in the South of France, I spent the June afternoon on a borrowed bike, coursing through olive trees around hilltop villages...

Although Provence is just a few hours' train-ride south of Paris, when you step off the TGV, you encounter the unmistakable sensation of arriving in a different world. The luminous air, dry and fragrant with herbs, ringing with the surround-sound of cicadas--you can't help but agree with the cliché--it really IS like being inside a Van Gogh painting...

After pedaling uphill to the cluster of honey-colored-stone buildings, ahh, the promise of a cold bière-pression in the shade of a café-terrasse...
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

