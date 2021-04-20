Where are you going?
Miradouro de Nossa Senhora do Monte

Largo Monte, 1170-107 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 927 552 901
One of the Best Views of Lisbon Lisboa Portugal

One of the less-visited viewing spots in Lisbon, maybe because it’s the highest point in the city and nobody wants to climb so high, has great conditions for observing and picture-taking, due to its half-moon shape and wonderful light.

You will be able to see Carmo Convent, São Jorge’s Castle, Mouraria neighborhood, Monsanto Park, Tejo estuary and Mar da Palha, or Straw’s Sea (a basin in the Tejo Estuary near its mouth). If you can’t recognize a monument, check the beautiful tile panel.

Also at the vista point is a chapel frequently visited by pregnant women seeking divine protection for childbirth. Check an old wall where some tiles remember a country of discoverers, emigrants, and soldiers: “Boa viagem. Lisboa espera por ti.” (Have a nice trip! Lisbon awaits you.)
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

