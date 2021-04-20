Mirador de Colom
Plaça Portal de la pau, s/n, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
+34 932 85 38 34
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 8:30pm
Take in striking panoramas of the Port with Columbus.Constructed for the 1888 Universal Exposition, El Mirador de Colom reminds locals and visitors alike that Spain’s Catholic Kings, Isabella and Ferdinand, received Columbus in Barcelona after his first trip to the Americas. A 24-foot statue of the famous explorer stands atop the tower, easily spotted from La Rambla. At a height of 197 feet, the 360º of Barcelona is breathtaking, as would be the trip to the top on foot—fortunately, there’s an elevator.
Address:
Mirador de Colom
Plaza Portal de la Pau, s/n
08001, Barcelona