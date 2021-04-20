Where are you going?
Mirador de Colom

Plaça Portal de la pau, s/n, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
+34 932 85 38 34
Christopher Columbus Statue Barcelona Spain

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 8:30pm

Take in striking panoramas of the Port with Columbus.

Constructed for the 1888 Universal Exposition, El Mirador de Colom reminds locals and visitors alike that Spain’s Catholic Kings, Isabella and Ferdinand, received Columbus in Barcelona after his first trip to the Americas. A 24-foot statue of the famous explorer stands atop the tower, easily spotted from La Rambla. At a height of 197 feet, the 360º of Barcelona is breathtaking, as would be the trip to the top on foot—fortunately, there’s an elevator.

Mirador de Colom
Plaza Portal de la Pau, s/n
08001, Barcelona
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

Shan Shan
almost 7 years ago

Christopher Columbus Statue

While traveling in Spain, whether it's in Madrid or Barcelona, you will see a statue of the famous Christopher Columbus. I got a close shot with this one in Barcelona on top of the "hop-on hop-off" bus. I wonder where is he pointing to...

