Mira Moon Hotel: Dutch Design Meets Chinese Folklore

Dutch designer Marcel Wanders is behind the Chinese folklore motifs and intricate detailing found throughout this year-old, 91-room boutique hotel. From $399. 388 Jaffe Rd., Wan Chai Causeway Bay, 852/2643-8888This appeared in the October 2014 issue.Writer Tony Perrottet's dove into Hong Kong 's emerging art scene for AFAR. Read the full story here