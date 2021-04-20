Mint Museum UPTOWN
500 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202, USA
| +1 704-337-2000
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Sun 1pm - 5pm
Wed, Fri 11am - 9pm
Thur, Sat 11am - 6pm
Modern Art in Uptown CharlotteNamed to differentiate it from its sister museum, Mint Randolph, Mint Uptown is in Charlotte's version of downtown. The Randolph location was the state's first art museum, housed in the original branch of the United States Mint. The name stuck, so in 2010, the modern Mint Museum Uptown opened to showcase some of the country's best European, American and contemporary art, not to mention an entire wing devoted to design.
It's entirely possible to spend an entire afternoon wandering its floors before grabbing a bite at Halcyon Flavors from the Earth, located inside. The museum is in the middle of everything in Charlotte and your entry fee gets you into both the Uptown and Randolph branches.