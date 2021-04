Minjiang Park China, Fujian Sheng, Fuzhou Shi, Cangshan Qu, 江滨休闲路 邮政编码: 350008

Minjiang River Culture Minjiang Park features four miles of leisure space at water's edge for residents and visitors to explore. As Fuzhou's largest open park, the vast grounds feature sculptures and nine distinct spaces that pay tribute to the culture of the Minjiang River and customs of Rongcheng basin.