Miniature World 649 Humboldt St, Victoria, BC V8W 1A7, Canada

More info Wed - Sun 10am - 4pm

Bizarrely Compelling Tiny Dioramas Yes, my five-year-old was probably the target demographic for this place, but there were plenty of people without kids here, too. Because where else are you going to see an entire working sawmill built in miniature? Where else are you going to find a dollhouse version of the Tara mansion from Gone With the Wind with toilets that actually flush? The Canadian history might be a bit romanticized, but they don't shy away from the realities of history—not really what I was expecting. For the kids, the best part is all the buttons you can push to make the trains go, to lift the car hoods, even to turn on the tv in a dollhouse. A satisfying hour or so that will leave you wondering, who the did all this stuff? And why? And why did I have so much fun?