Miniature World
649 Humboldt St, Victoria, BC V8W 1A7, Canada
| +1 250-385-9731
Wed - Sun 10am - 4pm
Bizarrely Compelling Tiny DioramasYes, my five-year-old was probably the target demographic for this place, but there were plenty of people without kids here, too. Because where else are you going to see an entire working sawmill built in miniature? Where else are you going to find a dollhouse version of the Tara mansion from Gone With the Wind with toilets that actually flush? The Canadian history might be a bit romanticized, but they don't shy away from the realities of history—not really what I was expecting. For the kids, the best part is all the buttons you can push to make the trains go, to lift the car hoods, even to turn on the tv in a dollhouse. A satisfying hour or so that will leave you wondering, who the did all this stuff? And why? And why did I have so much fun?
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
The Greatest Little Show on Earth
Welcome to the Greatest Little Show on Earth! Miniature World is a fantastic day out in Victoria for the entire family; more than 85 exhibits and dioramas make up the collection, which is sure the keep your entire crew amused, giggling, entertained - and probably educated - for longer than you could have imagined.
Highlights include the Wonderful World of Smallness, Big Top, the Wild Beasts and the Grand City Parade.
Hours of operation
• September 1st, 2013 to May 3rd, 2014 - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Prices
•Adults: 12.00 + G.S.T.
•Seniors: $11.00 + G.S.T.
•Youth: $10.00 + G.S.T.
•Child: $8.00 + G.S.T.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Big Fun
Still can't figure out who had more fun, but my kids absolutely did not want to leave when it was time. They spent two hours running the length of this museum over and over, back and forth between the various train scenes, various fairy tale depictions, and all the other (85 total!) minuscule and meticulously crafted dioramas.