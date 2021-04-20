Miniatur Wunderland
Kehrwieder 2-4/Block D, 20457 Hamburg, Germany
| +49 40 3006800
Photo courtesy of Miniatur Wunderland
Sun 8:30am - 8pm
Mon, Wed, Thur 9am - 6pm
Tue 9am - 9pm
Fri 9am - 7pm
Sat 8am - 10pm
Miniatur WunderlandLocated in Hamburg’s historic Speicherstadt district, Miniatur Wunderland is in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the largest model railway of its kind in the world. The statistics are impressive: 9.5 miles of track spanning 14,000 square feet, 930 trains and 8,850 cars, 3,660 buildings and bridges, 228,000 trees, and 215,000 figures, all created by 230 employees over 580,000 hours. The entire ensemble even flicks between day and night every 15 minutes, creating a constantly changing tableau.
The level of detail is astonishing and makes for a compelling attraction for children and adults alike. Roam the vast interior to find rooms covering Germany, Austria, America, Scandinavia, and Switzerland, as well as a fictional Germany city called Knuffigen and, of course, Hamburg (complete with a recently added HafenCity and Elbphilharmonie). Also look out for tiny surprises like the Swiss chocolate factory that produces real chocolate, and an open-air concert venue with seating for some 21,000—albeit very little—visitors.