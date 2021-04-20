Resort Minh Tâm 130C Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, khu phố 2, Thành phố Phan Thiết, Bình Thuận, Vietnam

Guitar Lessons, Minh Tam Seaside Resort, Mui Ne, Vietnam. Minh Tam isn't a luxury resort, it doesn't serve the best food in the universe, and it isn't situated right on the beach - you have to walk a few hundred meters for that. What Minh Tam lacks in creature comforts it more than makes up for in atmosphere, location, and isolation.



Isolation.

Minh Tam is located a few hundred meters from the main tourist section of Mui Ne, making it an ideal place to escape the hustle and bustle (if such things exist in such a place).



Location.

Mui Ne is one of the most exciting destinations in all of South East Asia. A few kilometers away is one of the world's most stunning fishing harbors. Beyond the harbor are the mythic red and white sand dunes. Beyond the dunes exists the red clay moonscape of the Fairy Stream. I could write a book on each of these destinations - together, they make Mui Ne unforgettable.



Atmosphere.

My pal and travel partner Snaps McAdams sets the tune for the evening by strumming his guitar under the softly swaying palms. We had a sunset. We had a salty sea breeze. We had bamboo basket boats on the horizon. We had sweet, merciful peace. Yeah, man. We had it all that day!



A note on the photo.

I underexposed the entire frame by about a stop to add a little darkness and drama, and placed a flash unit in the straw roof of the swing. The flash fired into the straw, spread out, and fell on Snaps smooth and diffused. A well-placed flash can go a long way to add drama to your travel photos.