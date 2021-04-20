Mingzhu Square
668 Jiefang Rd, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000
+86 898 8836 9855
Make FriendsThere is a weekly English corner in Sanya. The participants are often young people–usually college students–and other people interested in brushing up their English and making a cultural exchange. It's a great place to meet new people, and chances are good that you'll meet people eager to show you around Sanya or take you to their favorite local restaurant.
Details: Jie Fang Lu (near Mingzhu Square, opposite the shopping center, it's on the 3rd floor on a police station, once you are on Jie Fang Lu, you will see an Arch with about 5 or 6 flags on top, go through the arch and you will see a police station on your right. Go to the 3rd floor. After you arrive on the 3rd floor, make a left, you will find the English Corner in a kindergarten room on your left. If you see any white guys in the room, then you are in the right place. There are no signs.) 13637633655 (Jelly). Wednesday, 8pm-10pm.