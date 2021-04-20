Where are you going?
Mingliu Tea House

61号-8 Ancient Cultural St, TianJin GuWenHua Jie, Nankai Qu, Tianjin Shi, China
Website
| +86 22 2728 6420
Catch a "Crosstalk" Performance for a Slice of Local Culture Tianjin China

If you're familiar with the old Abbot & Costello "Who's on First" routine, you're on your way to understanding crosstalk, or xiangsheng, performances in China. The art form, which features rapid-style wordplay, punning, and plays off the easily found double (or triple or quadruple) meanings in spoken Chinese, is a speciality of the Beijing and Tianjin regions of China.

If you're not a Mandarin speaker, you'll miss the content, which is typically a masterful, if silly, blend of traditional pieces and commentary on current affairs. But you won't miss the fun. High-speed, linguistically acrobatic, and playful, many crosstalk performances are entrancing just for their sound.

The Miingliu Tea House is one of the most famous venues in Tianjin for catching a performance. Many famous performers make appearances at one of the three (soon to be four) locations in the city, attracing locals, expats, and tourists alike. Tea, coffee, and snacks only.

By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

