Millys of Machado
N4, eNtokozweni, 1170, South Africa
| +27 13 256 0718
Photo courtesy of Millys of Machado
Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm
Millys of MachadoFor those keen on a self-guided safari, it’s extremely easy to rent a car at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport and drive to Kruger National Park. However, the journey down South Africa’s national highways to the Malelane Gate takes about five hours, so you’ll likely want to take a break along the way. Millys of Machado, located on the N4 in Machadodorp, is the perfect place to do so.
Here, you’ll find all the usual rest area amenities like gas pumps and public bathrooms, but it’s the restaurant and shop that really make Millys worth a stop. Sit by the window in the restaurant and savor some trout pie, or if you’re anxious to get to Kruger, pick up some homemade rusks to dunk in your morning coffee while on safari.