Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Millys of Machado

N4, eNtokozweni, 1170, South Africa
Website
| +27 13 256 0718
Millys of Machado South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 8pm

Millys of Machado

For those keen on a self-guided safari, it’s extremely easy to rent a car at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport and drive to Kruger National Park. However, the journey down South Africa’s national highways to the Malelane Gate takes about five hours, so you’ll likely want to take a break along the way. Millys of Machado, located on the N4 in Machadodorp, is the perfect place to do so. 

Here, you’ll find all the usual rest area amenities like gas pumps and public bathrooms, but it’s the restaurant and shop that really make Millys worth a stop. Sit by the window in the restaurant and savor some trout pie, or if you’re anxious to get to Kruger, pick up some homemade rusks to dunk in your morning coffee while on safari.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points