Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
| +1 832-487-7102
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 11pm
Catch a Free Show at Miller Outdoor TheatreAt Miller Outdoor Theatre, you can attend fantastic performances nearly every week during its eight-month season. All shows are totally free to the public, and events include dance and music festivals, classic movies, student showcases, and the occasional big name dance company or musician. Take a seat under the majestic pavilion or enjoy the show hillside. Note that some events are ticketed, so you'll need to pick up free tickets at the box office in advance if you want a numbered seat.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Enjoy an Outdoor Concert or Play at Houston's Miller Outdoor Theatre
Because Houston has such a mild climate, events such as concerts and plays occur year-round at the Miller Outdoor Theatre. Bring a blanket and a picnic lunch or dinner, and enjoy the warm weather and evening breeze as you listen to local music and enjoy the artsy side of Houston.