Miller Outdoor Theatre 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA

Catch a Free Show at Miller Outdoor Theatre At Miller Outdoor Theatre, you can attend fantastic performances nearly every week during its eight-month season. All shows are totally free to the public, and events include dance and music festivals, classic movies, student showcases, and the occasional big name dance company or musician. Take a seat under the majestic pavilion or enjoy the show hillside. Note that some events are ticketed, so you'll need to pick up free tickets at the box office in advance if you want a numbered seat.



