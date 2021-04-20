Caught in the Middle on the Millennium Bridge

Flanked by the ultra-hip Tate Modern on one end, and the timeless St. Paul’s Cathedral on the other, the Millennium Bridge is one place where it feels good to be caught in the middle. Let’s avoid grandiose metaphors of this suspension bridge being a link between old and new – because it is, literally – but it does make experiencing both aesthetics easy. Start on the side of the Tate Modern, where you can grab a drink and listen to a troubadour in the museum’s open-air entrance, and then make the stroll across the bridge. As your stride clanks on the bridge’s metal floor, catch a glimpse of the Tower Bridge and the Shard. The impressive dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral will continue to expose its many details as you gradually cross over the Thames, beckoning you to take an even closer look.