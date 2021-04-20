Millennium Bridge
Thames Embankment, London SE1 9JE, UK
+44 20 7606 3030
Leisurely Stroll over the ThamesCompleted in 2000, London's Millennium Bridge is the first pedestrian-only crossing built over the Thames in central London in over 100 years. The steel structure connects the City of London at St. Paul's Cathedral with the Tate Modern Gallery at Bankside. The suspension bridge is a feat of engineering, art, and architecture that provides far-reaching views in both directions over the river. For a leisurely afternoon and a parade of Londoners and tourists, stroll the banks of the Thames on either or both sides before you cross the bridge. (P.S. The bridge was featured in the dramatic opening scene of 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.)
Caught in the Middle on the Millennium Bridge
Flanked by the ultra-hip Tate Modern on one end, and the timeless St. Paul’s Cathedral on the other, the Millennium Bridge is one place where it feels good to be caught in the middle. Let’s avoid grandiose metaphors of this suspension bridge being a link between old and new – because it is, literally – but it does make experiencing both aesthetics easy. Start on the side of the Tate Modern, where you can grab a drink and listen to a troubadour in the museum’s open-air entrance, and then make the stroll across the bridge. As your stride clanks on the bridge’s metal floor, catch a glimpse of the Tower Bridge and the Shard. The impressive dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral will continue to expose its many details as you gradually cross over the Thames, beckoning you to take an even closer look.
A Bridge Kiss
The southern terminus of the Millennium Bridge offers a perfect frame for the juxtaposition of London's old and new. The bridge's sleek lines of glass and concreate rise and point to the dome of St. Paul's cathedral. It's also a great spot to people watch. I was fortunate to catch this magical moment of a couple kissing on their way up the ramp to the bridge.
Dreary London Afternoon
I'm beginning to learn there is so much more to a bridge- then just a pathway from place to place. I happened to be under the millennium bridge on the Thames in London and saw this... While difficult to replicate, my point is to explore bridge history and discover some treasured moments.
Hitch a Ride on the Thames
Buses, bikes, cars, and pedestrians push for space on the crowded streets of Central London. It requires focus, and many times, you're so concerned with where you're going that you can forget to see where you are. Take in the beauty of Central London with a single boat ride on the Thames. Boat docks are behind the Tower of London, and fares cost a few pounds more than a trip on the Tube. As you pass under bridges, and glimpse St. Paul's Cathedral and the Shard, you'll see a calmer side of the city. Jump off at Waterloo Bridge and stroll through the Victoria Embankment Gardens to continue the relaxing ride. Even as a local, it's a welcome escape.