Millcreek Canyon

Take a Dip
There are plenty of swimming holes in and around Salt Lake City – some natural, like the Great Salt Lake, and some artificial, like the Seven Peaks Waterpark. Antelope Island, in the middle of the lake and accessible by a drivable seven-mile causeway, is a great place to lay out a towel take a dip; if you can handle the cool waters of Great Salt Lake, you may be ready to take on a high country lake. If you’re predisposed to indoor adventure, Seven Peaks features 16 waterslides, a giant wave pool, kid-friendly swimming areas, a lazy river, and one of the largest waterslides in the country. The Salt Lake City Sports Complex features indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, springs, and spa services.