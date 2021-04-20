Where are you going?
Millcreek Canyon

3800 Millcreek Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84124, USA
+1 385-468-7275
Take a Dip Salt Lake City Utah United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

Take a Dip

There are plenty of swimming holes in and around Salt Lake City – some natural, like the Great Salt Lake, and some artificial, like the Seven Peaks Waterpark. Antelope Island, in the middle of the lake and accessible by a drivable seven-mile causeway, is a great place to lay out a towel take a dip; if you can handle the cool waters of Great Salt Lake, you may be ready to take on a high country lake. If you’re predisposed to indoor adventure, Seven Peaks features 16 waterslides, a giant wave pool, kid-friendly swimming areas, a lazy river, and one of the largest waterslides in the country. The Salt Lake City Sports Complex features indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, springs, and spa services.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

