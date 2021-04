Boutique children's clothing

If you are traveling to Genoa with children, or just need a few presents for your return home, drop by Milla in Bicicletta for stunning, organic cotton children's clothing, soft toys, and shoes. Tucked away on the ancient butcher's alley, Milla is surrounded by other fabulous boutiques (including a shop solely devoted to Tango shoes), specialty food stores, and delicious restaurants - a true destination shopping experience.