Mill Valley
San Francisco, CA, USA
Bike Ride Across The Golden Gate BridgeOne of the easiest ways to get amazing views in sf. You can continue up to the Marin headlands and even go out to the lighthouse.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Golden Gate Bridge
An often-seen view, but beautiful nonetheless.
almost 7 years ago
Fort Point Adrenaline!
at the end of the road at fort point, you'll find wonky wave coming in from the mouth of the bay, under the bridge and jacking up right in front of you in San Francisco ~