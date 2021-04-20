Where are you going?
Mill Valley

San Francisco, CA, USA
Bike Ride Across The Golden Gate Bridge

One of the easiest ways to get amazing views in sf. You can continue up to the Marin headlands and even go out to the lighthouse.
By Derek Butcher , AFAR Contributor

Carlos Cuevas
almost 7 years ago

Golden Gate Bridge

An often-seen view, but beautiful nonetheless.
jayms ramirez
almost 7 years ago

Fort Point Adrenaline!

at the end of the road at fort point, you'll find wonky wave coming in from the mouth of the bay, under the bridge and jacking up right in front of you in San Francisco ~

