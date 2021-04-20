Where are you going?
Mill Creek Canyon

Mill Creek Canyon, Mount Olympus, UT 84109, USA
For Pedal Masters

Put a fat tire between your knees and hold your breath for the ride of your life – the mountains surrounding Salt Lake offer brilliant mountain biking opportunities for riders of all levels. Traverse the scenic Wasatch Crest Trail from Salt Lake to Park City as it tears through Cottonwood Canyon, or take it easy on the beautiful Bonneville Shoreline Trail. Take your road bike on a cruise along the Great Salt Lake Legacy Parkway, or cycle the challenging roads of Emigration Canyon. Pedal all the way across Salt Lake City and back again by utilizing the Bike Share program which allows riders to pick up and drop off at any number of city kiosks.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

