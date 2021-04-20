Milk
7290 Beverly Boulevard
| +1 323-939-6455
More info
Sun, Tue - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm
Macaron Magic at MILKLA’s latest guilty pleasure - the macaron ice-cream sandwiches from MILK. For the gluten-free, this a dream come true. For everyone else, this is the best ice cream sandwich option around. Forget messy cookies, the macaron is a lite, subtle way to indulge in this sweet treat. If you have to get your cookie on, MILK’s signature Ooey-Gooey Double Chocolate Chip Cookie has been gathering a following for years. No matter your choice, from shake to cake, everything at this modern mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and bakeshop is freshly made by hand, on site.
almost 7 years ago
Make your own ice cream sandwiches
I recently had the pleasure of checking out Milk in LA. You can make your own ice cream sandwiches here! SWEET!! Pun intended! They serve up some great ice cream and desserts! If you are in the area definitely check them out!