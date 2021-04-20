Where are you going?
Milk

7290 Beverly Boulevard
Website
| +1 323-939-6455
Macaron Magic at MILK Los Angeles California United States
Sun, Tue - Thur 12pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm

Macaron Magic at MILK

LA’s latest guilty pleasure - the macaron ice-cream sandwiches from MILK. For the gluten-free, this a dream come true. For everyone else, this is the best ice cream sandwich option around. Forget messy cookies, the macaron is a lite, subtle way to indulge in this sweet treat. If you have to get your cookie on, MILK’s signature Ooey-Gooey Double Chocolate Chip Cookie has been gathering a following for years. No matter your choice, from shake to cake, everything at this modern mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and bakeshop is freshly made by hand, on site.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

Ted Nghiem
almost 7 years ago

Make your own ice cream sandwiches

I recently had the pleasure of checking out Milk in LA. You can make your own ice cream sandwiches here! SWEET!! Pun intended! They serve up some great ice cream and desserts! If you are in the area definitely check them out!

