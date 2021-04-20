Milk 7290 Beverly Boulevard

Photo by Susan Mason More info Sun, Tue - Thur 12pm - 10pm Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm

Macaron Magic at MILK LA’s latest guilty pleasure - the macaron ice-cream sandwiches from MILK. For the gluten-free, this a dream come true. For everyone else, this is the best ice cream sandwich option around. Forget messy cookies, the macaron is a lite, subtle way to indulge in this sweet treat. If you have to get your cookie on, MILK’s signature Ooey-Gooey Double Chocolate Chip Cookie has been gathering a following for years. No matter your choice, from shake to cake, everything at this modern mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and bakeshop is freshly made by hand, on site.