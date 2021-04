M1LK, It Does a Day Good

This lovely coffee shop in the mostly-residential area of Balham in South London is really more than a coffee shop. From poached eggs on top of corn bread with marscapone, to fresh soups of the day and fruit-flavored waters that are free of charge, this corner spot with floor-to-ceiling windows is a neighborhood gem. Come for a quickie pick-me-up or stay all day with your laptop and hook into the free Wi-Fi. Oh, and just try to resist having a piece of the carrot cake with coconut cream cheese frosting. I dare you.